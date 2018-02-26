Is it time for Tennessee to add a high school basketball shot clock?

Michael Dodgen and his White County girls basketball team received an up-close look at using a shot clock earlier this year when the Warriorettes played in a holiday tournament in Maryland.

Maryland is one of eight states along with Washington D.C. that uses a shot clock in high school games, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Tennessee is not part of that group.

But is it on the clock to add one?

“They loved it,” said Dodgen, of his team’s experience. “They loved it because it rewards the defense. There is strategy to it, too. You can hold it some. But you have to go and play.”

Why Tennessee doesn’t have a shot clock

TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress has a simple response when asked why Tennessee doesn’t use a shot clock.

The NFHS doesn’t have it in its rule book, and Tennessee follows the rules of the national federation.

“We have a national federation that makes (the playing rules),” Childress said. “Rules changes come each year.

“That particular proposal has been on the agenda for several years.”

But it has never passed.

