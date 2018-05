Isaiah Todd

School: John Marshall (Richmond, Va.)

Position: Forward

Height: 6-10

Weight: 200

College: Undecided

Todd, arguably, has the most NBA potential of any player in the loaded class and is versatile enough to dominate on the low block, take his man off the dribble from the wing and knock down the perimeter jump shot. Todd led John Marshall to a state title and now he’s averaging 10.5 points and 5.6 rebounds a game for Team Loaded (N.C.) on the adidas Gauntlet.