Jabri Abdur-Rahim

School: Seton Hall Prep

Position: Forward

Height: 6-6

Weight: 185

College: Undecided

Abdur-Rahim is the son of Olympic gold medalist and retired NBA star Shareef Abdur-Rahim. Jabri is a tough, versatile wing who gets into the lane at-will and finishes efficiently. He averaged 18 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for Seton Hall Prep (24-3) and has been strong for Team Rio (N.J.) all spring in the Under Armour Association.