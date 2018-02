If Feb. 8’s win over Rutgers Prep (N.J.) is any indictation, Seton Hall Prep (N.J.) sophomore forward Jabri Abdur-Rahim is going to be very tough to beat off the dribble.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore — the son of former NBA great Shareef Abdur-Rahim, and ranked No. 14 in the Class of 2020 by ESPN — had his way with Rutgers to the tune of 19 points in a 66-57 win.

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)