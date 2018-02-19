2020 prospect Jadarius McKnight committed to Florida State, accidentally tweeted commitment to Florida

Jadarius McKnight may go on to have a tremendous college football career at Florida State, but he got his time in Tallahassee started with a remarkable flub.

McKnight received an offer from Seminoles coach Willie Taggart on Saturday during an unofficial visit to Florida State. He immediately committed, but had a bit of an issue when he tweeted his decision.

In a social media post that has since been deleted, McKnight pledged the following:

Committed & Blessed To Receive An Offer On sight From The University Of Florida #Committed #GoNoles

You can see a screen shot of McKnight’s Tweet before he deleted it via The Spun below:

If you follow college athletics, it won’t be hard to understand why that tweet lit a fire below those connected to both Florida and Florida State. In fact, you don’t have to be a fan of college sports, you could just as easily track the American Studies departments of different state colleges. Either way, everyone knows that Florida and Florida State aren’t exactly copacetic.

It seems highly likely this entire faux pas will blow over … so long as McKnight follows through with his commitment to Florida State. If for some reason he eventually does dump the Seminoles for Gators, you can guess what would follow next.