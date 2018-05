Jaemyn Brakefield

School: Huntington Prep (W. Va.)

Position: Forward

Height: 6-8

Weight: 215

College: Undecided

After a breakout season (18 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists a game) with the Fighting Irish, Brakefield has stepped his game up even more this spring, averaging 26.6 points and six rebounds for OSAG (Miss.) on the adidas Gauntlet.