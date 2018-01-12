Boston College lands commitment from four-star SF Jairus Hamilton

In the midst of what might be described as a renaissance season for Boston College, the Eagles scored a major commitment from one of the country’s top unsigned seniors in Jairus Hamilton from Cannon School in Concord, N.C..

Hamilton is a four-star prospect according to ESPN Recruiting Nation with a national ranking of 55th and a position ranking of 14th at small forward. The Cannon senior chose Boston College over Maryland and Mississippi State.

Hamilton is also the first Top-100 prospect to commit to Boston College since Craig Smith in 2002.

Eagles fans will be ecstatic to welcome Hamilton to Chestnut Hill next season. The 6-8 senior has the body and athleticism that always translates well to the next level. Offensively, he is an absolute bully when he’s got the ball in his hands. Hamilton uses his size and strength to his advantage with devastating results.

Momentum is starting to build in the right direction for Boston College basketball. In his fourth-year at the helm, head coach Jim Christian is beginning to recruit at a higher level and also gain some respect in the treacherous ACC with an early season win over Duke and a near upset of Virginia in December.

Hamilton will hope to help Boston College to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2009 and the program’s first win in the Big Dance since a Jared Dudley led-team knocked off Texas Tech in the first round of the 2007 tournament.