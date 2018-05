Jalen Green

School: San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno, Calif.)

Position: Combo Guard

Height: 6-5

Weight: 165

College: Undecided

Green combines dynamic scoring ability on all three levels with elite playmaking ability and athleticism. After posting 28 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game for San Joaquin, he’s lighting up the adidas Gauntlet with EBO (Calif.), averaging 18.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and five assists per game under the tutelage of Sam Mitchell the 2006-07 NBA Coach of the Year.