Jalen Lecque

School: Christ School (Arden, N.C.)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height:6-4

Weight:185

College: Undecided

Lecque is a super athlete who is a threat for a Sportscenter-esque highlight every time he touches the ball. He’s averaging 13.2 points, 3.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds a game this season for Renaissance (N.Y.) in the Nike EYBL.