Jalen Suggs

School: Minnehaha Academy (Mendota Heights, Minn.)

Position: Point Guard

Height: 6-3

Weight: 180

College: Undecided

Suggs, who doubles as a star quarterback, led Minnehaha Academy to its second-straight state title this past season; now he’s averaging 13 points and 5.5 assists a game for Grasssroots Sizzle (Minn.) on the Under Armour Association.