Former Florida high school football star Jamal Riggins Jr. charged with murder

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A former Sebastian River High School football standout was charged with murder Tuesday.

Jamal Riggins Jr., 19, was charged with first-degree murder, five counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting a deadly missile, jail records showed.

Indian River County Sheriff’s Office officials did not reveal what case Riggins was charged in connection with. His arrest affidavit was not released because the case remains active, records officials said.

Riggins was arrested about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Vero Beach probation office.

He was serving five years probation after being accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl in the team room after getting ejected from a football game in November 2016. He was 18 at the time.

Riggins initially was charged with lewd or lascivious battery, but a plea deal changed the charge to child abuse and helped prevent him from having to register as a sex offender.

While out on bail before his plea, Riggins was charged with carrying a concealed firearm. He spent six months in prison on that charge and was released Jan. 26.

