James River, Deep Run lead nine newcomers in Super 25 boys spring soccer rankings

Nine newcomers entered the latest Super 25 boys spring soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches, with two landing in the top 10.

James River (Midlothian, Va.) enters the rankings at No. 7, while Deep Run (Glen Allen, Va.) comes in at No. 9.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

Wando (Mt. Pleasant, S.C.) remains the No. 1 team.

The seven other newcomers are: Bishop Kelley (Tulsa), Kearney (Neb.), McCallie (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Chattahoochee (Alpharetta, Ga.), Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.), Berea (Greenville, S.C.), and South Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.).

The final rankings will be released June 19.

