Man accused of posing as college softball coach to solicit sex from teens

An Alabama teacher’s aid and travel softball coach has been accused by federal prosecutors of posing as a college coach in an attempt to solicit sex and explicit photographs from teens.

Jason Ford, an aide at Northview High School in Dothan, Ala., was arrested in May after an FBI investigation, according to the Dothan Eagle. Documents filed in a south Florida court Thursday by investigators claim Ford posed as a coach at both North Florida and South Carolina to gain access to teen recruits.

After being made aware of the scheme by both universities, the FBI set up a sting as an agent posed as a 15-year-old girl in search of a college scholarship, the paper reports.

Ford, according to court documents, exchanged text messages with numerous girls in three states that became increasingly sexual in nature. When investigators posed as a 15-year-old, Ford again began sending inappropriate messages.

According to the documents, Ford allegedly asked the agent posing as the teen for sexually explicit videos in exchange for $30 worth of Amazon gift cards, which investigators say he sent to an address provided. He also indicated he wanted to engage in sexual contact with the girl.

Ford was arrested in May and is due back in court next month.