Basketball player in Tenn. dies after game at Boys & Girls Club

A high school basketball player in Tennessee died on Wednesday after playing a game at a Boys & Girls Club.
Javon Craddock, a sophomore at Chattanooga’s Tyner Academy, stopped playing and asked for a drink of water when he suddenly passed away, Tyner coach E’Jay Ward confirmed to the Times Free Press.
Ward told the Times Free Press and others that Craddock showed no signs that anything was wrong and had no known health conditions.
“[He] had a very promising future,” Ward said. “He had a special gift — a smile that could light up the whole school. We’re hurting really bad.”
A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department told multiple outlets that officers responded to a medical emergency at the Boys & Girls Club on Wednesday and that the juvenile was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Grieving friends, family and coaches took to social media to express their sadness over Craddock’s passing.