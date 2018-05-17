Basketball player in Tenn. dies after game at Boys & Girls Club

Tyner Academy sophomore student, Javon Craddock, died Wednesday after playing a basketball game at the Boys and Girls Club. @TimesFreePress https://t.co/M7X2u5ir9j — Meghan Mangrum (@memangrum) May 17, 2018

A high school basketball player in Tennessee died on Wednesday after playing a game at a Boys & Girls Club.

Javon Craddock, a sophomore at Chattanooga’s Tyner Academy, stopped playing and asked for a drink of water when he suddenly passed away, Tyner coach E’Jay Ward confirmed to the Times Free Press.

Ward told the Times Free Press and others that Craddock showed no signs that anything was wrong and had no known health conditions.

“[He] had a very promising future,” Ward said. “He had a special gift — a smile that could light up the whole school. We’re hurting really bad.”

A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department told multiple outlets that officers responded to a medical emergency at the Boys & Girls Club on Wednesday and that the juvenile was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Grieving friends, family and coaches took to social media to express their sadness over Craddock’s passing.

My thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and coaches of Javon Craddock during this difficult time. It was a pleasure knowing this young man who was held in high regards by everyone who knew him. May you Rest In Peace‼️ God bless. pic.twitter.com/Yb5QveazRM — Coach Steve Cook (@firstnamecook) May 17, 2018

Yesterday our team and our community was struck with a tremendous blow to the heart with the lost of Javon Craddock. Though we may not understand why and are still trying to cope. Please pray that we keep our Faith strong and let God continue to guide our path. #LLJ2🏀 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/k3REUnVYQ7 — Mark Thomas (@markthefulu) May 17, 2018