USA Today Sports

Football player days from graduation dies after being pulled from ocean

Football player days from graduation dies after being pulled from ocean

News

Football player days from graduation dies after being pulled from ocean

An 18-year-old man has died following a water rescue at St. Augustine Beach, according to the teen’s school district.

Jaylen Lott died after being pulled from the ocean at St. Augustine Beach. He was initially transported in critical condition to Flagler Hospital, but the teen’s school district confirmed on Monday that he has died, Lowndes Public Schools spokesperson LaVerne Rome said.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue found him sometime after 5 p.m. Sunday after he went missing in the water. He had been swimming with two other swimmers and when they exited the water, he wasn’t with them.

Lott was a senior at Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.) High School and was a football player about to graduate.

The school district is providing grief counseling and school social workers at the school.

For more, visit First Coast News

, , , , News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2Kq8n3o
Football player days from graduation dies after being pulled from ocean
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.