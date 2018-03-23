Former HS basketball star Jedidiah Moody sentenced to five years in prison for robbing 91-year-old woman

A former high school basketball star in Georgia has been sentenced to five years in jail and 15 years probation for attempting to rob a 91-year-old woman.

Jedidiah Moody, a teen who starred at North Springs (Ga.) High during the 2016-17 season, was arrested in July 2017. He was sentenced Thursday, where Atlanta CBS affiliate WSB reported that Moody made an emotional plea to avoid hard jail time for his actions:

“My intention would never be to hurt anyone or cause harm,” Moody said. “I did make a really bad decision, a bad choice and I’m extremely sorry. I want to get my life back in order rather than go to prison, throwing my life away.”

That appeal apparently fell on fairly deaf ears from the judge, who sentenced Moody to prison regardless. Moody said he hoped to play basketball and go to college when he is released from prison. Now that he’s headed behind bars only time will tell if that might be an option in 2023.