Jeffrey Vanderbeek dismissed from former N.J. football coach's lawsuit

SOMERVILLE – The allegations against Jeffrey Vanderbeek in a former Somerville High School coach’s lawsuit have been dismissed.

Former Somerville High School football coach Christopher Casamento and his wife, Patricia Casamento, filed a lawsuit against the Somerville Board of Education, Somerville High School and various other school officials claiming that the defendants “engaged in a conspiracy,” subjecting him to “an intolerable, abusive, and hostile work environment.”

Vanderbeek, who is the current head coach of the high school football team, was named in the original lawsuit, which was filed in May 2017, but was dismissed as a defendant after Casamento voluntarily dismissed Vanderbeek through a motion approved in October.

Before orchestrating the Somerville football program’s remarkable turnaround, Vanderbeek was best known as majority owner of the New Jersey Devils and for being the driving force behind the building of the Prudential Center in Newark, which houses the Devils following the team’s move from the Izod Center in East Rutherford.

Vanderbeek sold his controlling stake in the Devils in August 2013 for a reported $320 million.

Last season, the Pioneers ended a 23-year sectional championship drought, winning the Central Group III title while running their record over the past two seasons under Vanderbeek as Somerville’s sole head coach to 21-2.

