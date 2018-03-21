Private cheerleading, gymnastics coach charged with child porn possession

A private West Virginia cheerleading and gymnastics coach was arrested after being found with up to 600 images depicting child pornography, according to authorities.

Jeremy Smith, 36, also choreographs routines for Bridgeport High cheerleaders, according to WBOY.

Smith has been charged with distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct after authorities searched his home.

According to detectives, Smith admitted to having child porn on his electronic devices.

Smith is one of several coaches who have been arrested on child porn charges in recent weeks.

A prominent AAU basketball coach in Iowa, Greg Stephen, appeared in federal court last week after allegedly recording young boys changing in hotel rooms.

In Wisconsin, another gymnastics coach, James Kivisto, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography after a hidden camera was discovered in a bathroom.