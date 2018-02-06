Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' grandson, John Stephen Jones, commits to Arkansas

The past two seasons have seen John Stephen Jones‘ stock rise significantly. Now the Highland Park (Texas) quarterback is officially off the board, and he’s following in some big footsteps before him.

Now, the youngest Jones has officially committed to play for Arkansas. Both his grandfather, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and his father, John Stephen Jones, attended the school in Fayetteville.

The Fighting Scots leader officially pledged his future to the Razorbacks on the back of two-straight Texas state titles. He won’t graduate and move on the Fayetteville until the summer, but he’s already ensuring fans that’s he all in with new Arkansas and former SMU coach Chad Morris, who recruited the quarterback for both the Mustangs and now the Razorbacks.

Needless to say, both Jones’ father and grandfather will be thrilled that the latest member of the Jones football legacy will spend his college years at Arkansas.

More good news: They won’t have to fly commercial to get to his games.