Jersey Shore benefit game planned for coach's son stricken with cancer

Peter Ackerman

The Shore Conference athletic community continues to rally around one of its own.

Just a day before Ranney head boys basketball coach Tahj Holden’s team played for the NJSIAA South Non-Public championship, it was determined that his 17-month-old son, Maxwell, had a form of cancer called pediatric neuroblastoma.

A GoFundMe page to raise money to help offset the cost of Max’s medical bills has raised $164,380.

And on May 19 at Red Bank Regional, where Holden starred on the court, there will be alumni basketball game, featuring Red Bank and Ranney alumni taking on a team of Jersey Shore alumni, along with a 3-point shoot-out at halftime.

The Play for Max! game will tip off at 10 a.m., with the doors opening at 9:30 a.m. Afterwards, there will be a barbecue and silent aution from 2-6 p.m. at the Red Rock Tap & Grill in Red Bank.

The Red Bank/Ranney roster is expected to include: former NBA player Steve Blake, Holden’s teammate on Maryland’s 2002 National Championship team; Mark Donnelly, who led the Bucs to the 1993 NJSIAA Group III title before starring at Davidson; Eric McCoo, a Red Bank Hall of Famer who played running back at Penn State and in the NFL;  and a host of other former Red Bank athletes.

The Shore roster is expected to include: Current CBA head coach Geoff Billett, who played at CBA and Rutgers; St. Rose girls basketball assistant coach Raheem Carter, who won a pair of state championship at Long Branch and played at Seton Hall; and many other former Shore Conference players.

Tickets for the basketball game are $10 in advance, and $15 at the door. Tickets for the barbeque and silent auction are $45, with a VIP pass that includes the game and barbeque/silent acution for $50. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.maxstrongnj.org, or at PayPall.me/MaxStrongNJ.

