Jim Boeheim on Darius Bazley: 'It's not the way to get to the NBA'

Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim said he wishes Princeton High School standout Darius Bazley well, but insisted that the NBA G-League will never take the place of college basketball as a path to the NBA for a top prospect.

Bazley is a 6-foot-9 forward who announced recently that he’s opting to play in the G-League instead of at Syracuse.

More from Syracuse.com’s Chris Carlson:

Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim discussed former signee Darius Bazley on Monday, broaching the subject of his former recruit during an interview with ESPN’s Mike Golic and Trey Wingo on Monday morning. In choosing to pass over Syracuse in favor of developing in the G-League, Bazley said he hopes to be a trend-setter for recruits who believe the G-League offers a better developmental opportunity. “I wish him well,” Boeheim said. “I hope he does great. But I don’t think it’s the way it will be. I think it will be proven it’s not the way to get to the NBA. … The last 48 McDonald’s All-Americans, 47 of them went to college. Of the next 48, 48 will go to college. It’s the best route.” “Trae Young is the best example,” Boeheim said. “If he came out last year he’s the 30th pick in the draft. Maybe. He goes to college, he’s at worst in the Top 10 because college helps you. I don’t understand why everybody, everybody, doesn’t say and see college really helps. Even if you are only there one year, it helps you get better. If you are really good, it gives you a platform. If you are not really good, you can see ‘I’ve got to get better.’ “The G-League will never take that spot. I don’t believe the NBA wants it to take that spot. It’s very hard now to go from the G-League to the NBA because every NBA team has 17 players. The G-League has 300 players in it. How many of those guys, where is the room in the NBA for those guys? There isn’t room.”

Bazley also was one of 12 players selected to the USA Junior National Team roster set to face the World Select Team at the 2018 Nike Hoop Summit on April 13 in Oregon.

Bazley committed in July to Syracuse after de-committing from Ohio State.

Bazley was named in November to the 2017 Naismith Boys’ High School Watch List.

Bazley participated in the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team minicamp in October.