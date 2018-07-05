Jim Zorn, Mike Bellotti named head coaches for 2019 Polynesian Bowl

The Polynesian Bowl announced Thursday that former Oregon Ducks coach Mike Bellotti and former Washington Redskins coach and Seattle Seahawks great Jim Zorn have been selected as head coaches for the 2019 Polynesian Bowl.

The Polynesian Bowl features a selection of the nation’s top 100 high school players. This year’s game will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Aloha Stadium on O`ahu, Hawai`i and will be televised live on CBS Sports Network.

Bellotti will serve as head coach for Team Makai (Ocean). His college head coaching career record, which includes a celebrated tenure at Oregon, is 137-80-2. He is the winningest head football coach in Oregon history. In 2014, Bellotti was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

“The Polynesian Bowl has become one of the premier high school all-star games in the nation overnight,” Bellotti said in a statement. “I’m excited to be part of this special celebration of football and culture.”

Zorn will serve as head coach for Team Mauka (Mountain). His football resume includes 12 years as an NFL quarterback, most notably with the Seahawks, and 16 years as an NFL coach, including a stint as head coach of the Redskins. He is just one of 11 players to be inducted in the Seattle Seahawks Ring of Honor.

“It’s going to be an incredible experience to coach the nation’s top players in paradise,” Zorn said in a statement. “It doesn’t get much better than football in Hawai’i.”