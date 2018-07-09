Iowa State lands four-star running back Jirehl Brock

Iowa State has finished a clean sweep at running back for its 2019 recruiting class.

Two of its targets, Leonard Glass and Breece Hall, had already committed to the Cyclones. And on Friday, Illinois four-star running back Jirehl Brock — one of Matt Campbell’s top 2019 priorities all along — committed to Iowa State during an announcement at his school.

Brock picked the Cyclones over Minnesota and Northwestern. Purdue and Iowa had also originally been in his final five.

The 6-foot, 200-pound bruiser is a consensus four-star recruit. 247Sports ranks Brock the No. 137 prospect in 2019 and the No. 7 running back in the class. Rivals ranks him No. 194 overall and No. 10 among running backs. He rushed for 1,588 yards and 23 touchdowns last year for Quincy High.

