Bay Area girls hoops coach forces team to walk off in third quarter out of disgust with officials

A Bay Area high school girls basketball coach earned headlines when her frustration with the referees working the game boiled over, leading her to march her team off the court during the game’s third quarter.

As reported by the San Jose Mercury News, Andrew Hill girls basketball coach Joanne Winterstein left a game at James Lick High while taking photographs and yelling at the game’s assigned referees.

The entire scene was surreal for Winterstein’s opposing coach, Lick’s Kyle McIntyre, who claimed that the game was physical but was evenly officiated, with both teams assessed 13 fouls in the first half.

“I turned around, and they were just leaving. She was yelling at the refs, saying I am going to report you two,” Kyle McIntyre told the Mercury News. “Two of the parents were onboard, but it didn’t seem like any of the other parents with Andrew Hill were onboard with it. They just left.

“It was awkward because the gym was completely silent, and no one knew what to do. Everybody was like, ‘Coach, what’s next?’ I was like, ‘Uh … I don’t know. I have been coaching for a while, but I have never witnessed this.’ The referees were like, ‘That’s game.’ And I was like, ‘OK.’”

The altercation between Winterstein and the referees followed a play where one of Winterstein’s players was injured when falling to the floor and landing on her shoulder. Winterstein wanted a foul on the Lick defender nearby. The referees said they couldn’t comply, because the teen, “fell on her own.”

The result was an in-game meltdown of epic proportions. Lick held a 56-25 lead at the time, soaring toward a sixth win of the season, just one away from the total the program racked up over the prior two seasons.

The walk-off gave Lick another victory, with Andrew Hill headed toward the kind of ignominy that a program can’t just walk away from, all puns intended.

“That never even crossed my mind, to ever leave,” McIntyre told the Mercury News. “That would not even be Option A, B or C.

“My girls were like, ‘Coach, did we do anything?” I was like, “No. No. No. You guys played amazing.’ James Lick has been on a losing streak. For them to come out here and play great in league, we didn’t want this to overshadow how great they played. They did everything that we talked about at practice. They played their best game of the season by far.”