Joseph Girard breaks New York state basketball scoring record

ALBANY, N.Y. — Move over New York basketball legends and NBA players Lance Stephenson, Sebastian Telfair and Kenny Anderson.

There’s a new basketball scoring champion in New York.

Joseph Girard III of Glens Falls, about 50 miles north of Albany, broke the New York all-time boys basketball scoring record on Tuesday night.

He surpassed the record of 2,946 points held by Stephenson, who played at Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn and now is an Indiana Pacer.

And the most impressive part: Girard did it as a junior. Oh, and he’s averaging 50 points a game.

So he still has the rest of this season and next year to pad his remarkable stats.

On Tuesday night, he needed 39 points to break the record. He did it with a free throw late in the fourth quarter and ended the night with 44 points in a win against Amsterdam, according to The Post Star.

Move over @StephensonLance . With that first free throw, there is a new king of New York boys basketball. Girard III is the state’s all-time leading scorer. pic.twitter.com/k4wMXzMW4l — Ellis L. Williams (@BookofEllis) January 31, 2018

“I cannot thank my teammates and the Glens Falls community enough,” Girard told the paper, “for supporting me and supporting my teammates. We wouldn’t be able to do all this without them.”

The 6-foot-1 sharpshooter started playing varsity basketball in eighth grade. Even then, he was averaging 21.7 points per game, The Post Star said.

From there, his scoring prowess grew — with his points per game increasing every year. He’s knocked down more than 400 career 3-pointers.

Not only is he selling out high school gyms, he’s obviously drawn the attention of college basketball’s biggest programs.

He has a whopping 17 NCAA Division I offers, The Post Star said, including one Saturday from the University of Michigan.

Michigan coach John Beilein scouted Girard in Glens Falls earlier this month andoffered him a scholarship the next day.

Beilein, a western New York native whose wife is from the Rochester area, coached Girard’s father at Le Moyne College in the early 1990s.

Girard also follows in the footsteps of another Glens Falls hero, Jimmer Fredette, the BYU star who went on to play in the NBA and now plays in China.

“You have worked extremely hard for it. But don’t stop now. So much more to accomplish!” Fredette wrote Dec. 19 on Twitter when Girard broke his local scoring record.

Girard has visited Syracuse, and other schools, like Duke and Louisville, have been reaching out.

He was also the quarterback and a two-way starter for the football team that won a state championship in 2016.