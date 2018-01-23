Florida loses commitment from 2019 four-star WR John Dunmore

Recruiting giveth and recruiting taketh away. That’s the lesson in Gainesville.

Just days after landing a major member of the Gators’ Class of 2018, four-star WR Justin Watkins, Florida coach Dan Mullen lost a pledge from one of his top members of the Class of 2019, four-star wide receiver John Dunmore. The Chaminade-Madonna Prep star committed to Florida last April while still a sophomore, but decided to re-open his commitment in part because of the additional interest he’s gained from other power programs since then, as he announced on Twitter Monday.

Dunmore is considered one of the nation’s top wide receiver prospects in the junior class. The 6-foot-2, 172-pound prospect holds scholarship offers from Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan and a host of other programs, with one eye on nearby Miami, which has yet to offer a scholarship.

It’s notable that Dunmore is not ruling Florida out for his eventual services, he’s just taking a longer look at all his options, particularly given the coaching change in Gainesville and some of the other prospects that have shifted since his offers first came in; that Florida Atlantic offer might look intriguing right now while UCF has longer odds at landing the coveted receiver without now former coach Scott Frost.

It’s too early to get any kind of a read on where Dunmore may eventually wind up. All we know for certain is that if Florida is that answer, it’s not going to be until much closer to 2019’s Early Signing Period or National Signing Day.