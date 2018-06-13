John McLean steps down at hockey dynasty Malden Catholic (Mass.)

Malden Catholic High School (Malden, Mass.) announced the resignation of long-time boys’ ice hockey coach John McLean after more than a decade with the program.

McLean steered the Lancers through their most successful era in program history, first as an assistant coach starting in 2005 before taking over as the head coach in 2012. On McLean’s watch, the Lancers won five MIAA Super Eight state championships (2011-14, 2016) and appeared in seven such finals overall in a span of nine seasons from 2008-16. Over that time, the Lancers graduated some prodigious talent that went on to success in major college hockey, including Mike Vecchione, who made his Philadelphia Flyers debut in 2017 after helping guide Union College to the NCAA Division 1 national title in 2014.

“John was a steady hand at the helm, a seasoned, caring coach with tremendous expertise, an ardent supporter of the Mission of the School, and a wonderful role model for his players,” Malden Catholic Principal Bro. Thomas Puccio said in a statement. “He knew how to teach the needed skills, exercise the right discipline, and inspire players to give their best. We will miss him.”

Athletic Director Pat Driscoll will organize a search committee for McLean’s replacement.

Malden Catholic is the alma mater of Keith Tkachuk, one of the most accomplished American-born players in NHL history, but it was also in a bit of a funk before the late Chris Serino took over the program in 2005. But after an impressive rebuilding job over the last decade and a half to become one of the northeast’s premier state-association high school programs, this job opening figures to attract plenty of interest.