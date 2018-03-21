No charges for football coach accused of hitting 15-year-old daughter

A football coach in Louisiana won’t face charges after being accused of hitting his 15-year-old daughter.

John Michael Richardson, 45, was arrested last month after his daughter told police that he had punched her during an argument. The girl reportedly had a red, swollen eye when she spoke with police.

However, District Attorney Michael Cassidy didn’t find the evidence to charge Richardson with a crime, according to the American Press.

“I support and encourage parents to teach, guide and discipline their children, so when a case such as this one is presented to my office, I only proceed with prosecution if it raises to the level of abuse, and where there is evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime occurred,” Cassidy said in a news release.

Richardson, who coaches football at Welsh High, denied hitting his daughter at the time of the incident, though he acknowledged they had gotten into an argument and that he grabbed her as she went past him.