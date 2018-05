Johnny Juzang

School: Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.)

Position: Forward

Height: 6-7

Weight: 195

College: Undecided

After a dominant high school season with the Wolverines (23 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game), Juzang has emerged as one of the top marksmen on the adidas Gauntlet, draining 43.4 percent from the three-point line and averaging 14.1 points for the Compton Magic (Calif.).