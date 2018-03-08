Four Duke-bound stars land on 2018 Jordan Brand Classic roster

Four future Blue Devils will get a chance to play on the same team next month at the 17th annual Jordan Brand Classic.

Rosters for the game were released Thursday.

R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish, and Tre Jones are listed together on a team coached by Montverde Academy’s Kevin Boyle.

The game is set to tip Sunday, April 8 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Oak Hill’s Steve Smith is expected to coach opposite Boyle.

Below are all 25 players expected to play, listed alphabetically.