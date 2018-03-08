Four Duke-bound stars land on 2018 Jordan Brand Classic roster

Four future Blue Devils will get a chance to play on the same team next month at the 17th annual Jordan Brand Classic.
Rosters for the game were released Thursday.
R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish, and Tre Jones are listed together on a team coached by Montverde Academy’s Kevin Boyle.
The game is set to tip Sunday, April 8 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Oak Hill’s Steve Smith is expected to coach opposite Boyle.
Below are all 25 players expected to play, listed alphabetically.
|Name
|School
|College
|R.J. Barrett
|Montverde Academy (Fla.)
|Duke
|Darius Bazley
|Princeton (Cincinnati)
|Syracuse
|Bol Bol
|Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.)
|Oregon
|Jalen Carey
|Immaculate Conception (Montclair, N.J.)
|Syracuse
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Morgan Park (Chicago)
|Illinois
|Darius Garland
|Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)
|Vanderbilt
|Quentin Grimes
|College Park (Texas)
|Kansas
|Tyler Herro
|Whitnall (Wis.)
|Kentucky
|Jaylen Hoard
|Wesleyan Christian Academy (N.C.)
|Wake Forest
|Keldon Johnson
|Oak Hill Academy (Va.)
|Kentucky
|Tre Jones
|Apple Valley (Minn.)
|Duke
|Louis King
|Hudson Catholic (N.J.)
|Oregon
|Nassir Little
|Orlando Christian Prep
|North Carolina
|Andrew Nembhard
|Montverde Academy (Fla.)
|Florida
|Shareef O’Neal
|Crossroads School (Calif.)
|UCLA
|Cam Reddish
|Westtown School (Pa.)
|Duke
|Will Richardson
|Oak Hill Academy (Va.)
|Oregon
|Simi Shittu
|Vermont Academy
|Vanderbilt
|Anfernee Simons
|IMG Academy (Fla.)
|Undecided
|Javonte Smart
|Scotlandville Magnet (La.)
|LSU
|Jalen Smith
|Mt. St. Joseph (Baltimore)
|Maryland
|Cole Swider
|St. Andrew’s School (R.I.)
|Villanova
|Coby White
|Greenfield School (N.C.)
|North Carolina
|Emmitt Williams
|Oak Ridge (Orlando)
|LSU
|Zion Williamson
|Spartanburg Day (S.C.)
|Duke