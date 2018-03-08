USA Today Sports

Four Duke-bound stars land on 2018 Jordan Brand Classic roster

Jordan Brand Classic

Four future Blue Devils will get a chance to play on the same team next month at the 17th annual Jordan Brand Classic.

Rosters for the game were released Thursday.

R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish, and Tre Jones are listed together on a team coached by Montverde Academy’s Kevin Boyle.

The game is set to tip Sunday, April 8 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Oak Hill’s Steve Smith is expected to coach opposite Boyle.

Below are all 25 players expected to play, listed alphabetically.

Name School College
R.J. Barrett Montverde Academy (Fla.) Duke
Darius Bazley Princeton (Cincinnati) Syracuse
Bol Bol Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) Oregon
Jalen Carey Immaculate Conception (Montclair, N.J.) Syracuse
Ayo Dosunmu Morgan Park (Chicago) Illinois
Darius Garland Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) Vanderbilt
Quentin Grimes College Park (Texas) Kansas
Tyler Herro Whitnall (Wis.) Kentucky
Jaylen Hoard Wesleyan Christian Academy (N.C.) Wake Forest
Keldon Johnson Oak Hill Academy (Va.) Kentucky
Tre Jones Apple Valley (Minn.) Duke
Louis King Hudson Catholic (N.J.) Oregon
Nassir Little Orlando Christian Prep North Carolina
Andrew Nembhard Montverde Academy (Fla.) Florida
Shareef O’Neal Crossroads School (Calif.) UCLA
Cam Reddish Westtown School (Pa.) Duke
Will Richardson Oak Hill Academy (Va.) Oregon
Simi Shittu Vermont Academy Vanderbilt
Anfernee Simons IMG Academy (Fla.) Undecided
Javonte Smart Scotlandville Magnet (La.) LSU
Jalen Smith Mt. St. Joseph (Baltimore) Maryland
Cole Swider St. Andrew’s School (R.I.) Villanova
Coby White Greenfield School (N.C.) North Carolina
Emmitt Williams Oak Ridge (Orlando) LSU
Zion Williamson Spartanburg Day (S.C.) Duke

 

