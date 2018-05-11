Five-star power forward Jordan Brown commits to Nevada

Jordan Brown, a five-star forward from Prolific Prep in California, committed Friday to Nevada over Arizona and California.

“It honestly felt like it would be a good fit for me,” Brown told 247Sports. “They were the first school to offer me so I’m just really comfortable with the coaching staff and the whole program. It’s a good veteran team and they have a good chance at making to the NCAA Tournament again.

“I want to be a part of that.”

With Brown’s commitment, all 24 McDonald’s All-Americans have chosen a future destination. Brown, a second-team American Family Insurance ALL-USA selection, pointed to his relationship with Nevada coach Eric Musselman as a determining factor in his recruitment.

“He was the first coach to offer me and he’s been there since the beginning of it all,” Brown said. “It’s nice having that good relationship like that from the very beginning. He would always text me every day and every morning, just random stuff, just a picture of the program. He was really consistent with everything he did.”