Jordan McCabe named Wisconsin's Mr. Basketball for 2018

MADISON, Wisc. — Kaukauna standout Jordan McCabe was named Mr. Basketball by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association on Friday.

McCabe, a West Virginia recruit, shared Fox Valley Association player of the year honors this season with Tyrese Haliburton of Oshkosh North. Haliburton was named the Wisconsin Gatorade player of the year last week.

“It’s a blessing,” McCabe told USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin when reached by text. “Something I can remember dreaming of the first time my dad took me to the Kohl Center to watch boys state.

“Now that it’s here, I have a long list of people to thank, but starting with God and both of my families, my blood family and my basketball family here in Kaukauna.”

cCabe, a four-year varsity player, has led the Ghosts to a 23-3 record this season. They will play Westosha Central at 1:35 p.m. Friday in a Division 2 state tournament semifinal at the Kohl Center in Madison.

McCabe has scored 2,390 career points, which is sixth on the all-time scoring list in Wisconsin. He is averaging 26.6 points a game this season.

“It’s a tremendous honor not only for Jordan and his family, but certainly for our coaching staff, the rest of the players, our program, our school and community,” Kaukauna coach Mike Schalow said. “It’s something that doesn’t happen very often, obviously. It’s something that’s very special. It’s something that he’s worked very hard for and I think it’s happened because of his tremendous work ethic.

“He’s been a student of the game, a hard worker in terms of when nobody’s watching, and he’s developed a skill set that has allowed him to be extremely confident and put him in a lot of different situations that allowed him to be successful because of that hard work.”

