VIDEO: Jordan McCabe ate the house down at Pizza Hut while talking LaMelo Ball, Steph Curry and more

As part of Overtime’s Off the Court series, the social media-based highlights provider went to get some pizza with Jordan McCabe, the Kaukauna (Wis.) four-star point guard who is committed to West Virginia. The quotes on Steph Curry, LaMelo Ball and others were notable, but less striking than McCabe’s diet.

Let’s just say the kid can pack it away.

McCabe, who is one of the nation’s most slippery ball handlers at 5-foot-10, 155, is also apparently one of the biggest eaters in his hometown. When he and his teammates went to an in town Pizza Hut buffet, McCabe absolutely ate the house down.

He ate pizza (of course). He ate cheese sticks. He ate cinnamon sticks. He ate alfredo pasta. He appeared to eat some salad, or at least put it on his plate.

He even went for the pudding. Pizza Hut pudding? McCabe does that.

The most remarkable factor about McCabe’s consumption isn’t just the sheer mass amount that he eats, it’s just weight. How can anyone remain 155 pounds while consuming that much food? It’s a medical marvel.

Of course, so is McCabe, which makes his insight into other players and his purported relationship with Ball and Curry all the more fascinating.