Josh Rosen's high school coach says QB's love of football 'misunderstood'

Josh Rosen has been criticized by some NFL scouts for not loving the game of football, or maybe that he loves it to the point that he thinks about it too much? Rosen’s head coach, Jason Negro of St. John Bosco High School, says the highly-touted quarterback is misunderstood and his infatuation with football has never wavered.

In a recent interview with SI Now, Josh Rosen’s high school coach Jason Negro explained that he thinks the quarterback and his love for football is misunderstood by some.

“I think that just comes from people that don’t really understand Josh,” Negro, the head coach at St. John Bosco (Bellflowers, Calif.), told SI Now. “I think he completely embraces football. He loves the sport, he loves the whole grind behind getting prepared for games. Everything that he does, he puts into his craft and trying to be the best he can possibly be and I think it’s just misunderstood.”

At St. John Bosco, Rosen was a 2014 first-team American Family Insurance ALL-USA selection. That year, Bosco went 12-2 and was the CIF Southern Section Div. I runner-up. In his junior year of 2013, Rosen led the Braves to a 16-0 record and a state championship.

It’s been no secret that those with a platform, including his former coach at UCLA, have speculated about Rosen’s personality and ho that relates to being an NFL quarterback. Last fall, Rosen struck a nerve when he said football and school don’t go together, that being a student and an athlete at the Division I level is like trying to do two full-time jobs.

Rosen has had a full life outside of football, and that is what Negro says might contribute to various opinions questioning the QB’s love for the game.

“Josh is a kid from southern California, and there’s a lot to do here,” Negro continued. “He had an opportunity to play multiple sports. He as a tennis player here for a year at St John Bosco as well. He was actively involved in the community here at our school. So there’s a lot of stuff to do, and living and growing up in southern California, on the west side, gives him an opportunity to do a lot of things, and being a part of UCLA as no different. So, it’s just a misunderstanding. We had an opportunity to work with Josh for about five years, and during those five years, we never questioned whether he loved the game or not.”

During his three years at UCLA, Rosen played 30 games and completed 60.9 percent of his passes (712-for-1,170) for 9,340 yards, 59 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He also ran for six touchdowns.