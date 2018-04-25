Rosen, Fitzpatrick, Nelson, James among former ALL-USA selections to watch in NFL Draft

Some of the nation’s most sought-after prospects for the NFL Draft, which commences Thursday night, were once recognized by USA TODAY as the nation’s finest football players. Former American Family Insurance ALL-USA selections Josh Rosen, Quenton Nelson, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Derwin James are all expected to come off the board within the first 10 picks, while others such as Christian Kirk and Sony Michel could find themselves getting taken on either of the first two days. Plenty others could sneakily climb up the radar over the three-day event, too.

Before he was “Chosen Rosen”, Rosen was one of the nation’s most dynamic signal-callers, enough a blend of gifted arm strength and California cool to make UCLA excited about its future.

Before he transcended Tuscaloosa, Fitzpatrick was an all-world dynamo out of Jersey City, with a who’s who of college programs lining up for his services.

And a little ways down the Jersey Shore from Fitzpatrick, Nelson was burying opponents in the turf, before bowling over a few more under the bright lights at hallowed Notre Dame Stadium.

Here’s a look at some of the most notable former ALL-USA selections to keep an eye on during the draft: