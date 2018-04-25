Josh Rosen's youth tennis stardom set stage for future QB success

Josh Rosen always imagined himself to be a professional athlete, he just didn’t always think it would come in football. In fact, for most of his youth, Rosen was sure he’d be a more likely member of the ATP Tour than an NFL sideline.

Now that Rosen is on the verge of achieving his goal in his original second sport, he can see where his original training in tennis has set the stage for him to be a successful NFL quarterback, as he outlined in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“The thing about tennis that helped me a lot was because of how many points you lose,” Rosen told the Times’ Sam Farmer. “[Even] if you beat someone, 6-0, 6-0, you’re going to lose quite a couple of points … so you have to move on from lost points, because it’s going to happen. You have to learn how to keep moving and pushing on.