Juan Soto should be in high school. He's hitting MLB HRs instead.

Most high school seniors range from 17-19 years old. That range includes both players who are in their initial, scheduled four years of schooling and some who were held back a year (or more).
Juan Soto is right in that age bracket, but he’s not going to school. Instead, the Dominican Republic native is socking record setting home runs.
On Wednesday night, Soto blasted two home runs out of Yankee Stadium. He became the third-youngest player in history to hit two home runs in a single game against the Yankees, with the other two potential Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Andruw Jones.
All of that proves that Soto is special, regardless of what comes next. That’s underscored by the fact he might still be in Bachillerato, the Dominican version of high school, if he were still back home.
“I never thought that it would be like this, that it would go this well,” Soto recently told the Washington Post in Spanish. “I didn’t expect it to go like this.”
Neither did the Nationals, or the rest of Major League Baseball. His rise through the ranks and instant success in the big leagues is plenty powerful testament to that.