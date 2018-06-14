Juan Soto should be in high school. He's hitting MLB HRs instead.

Most high school seniors range from 17-19 years old. That range includes both players who are in their initial, scheduled four years of schooling and some who were held back a year (or more).

Juan Soto is 19-years-old. He's crushed TWO home runs at Yankee Stadium today. pic.twitter.com/xZR0rMLvyO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 14, 2018

Juan Soto is right in that age bracket, but he’s not going to school. Instead, the Dominican Republic native is socking record setting home runs.

On Wednesday night, Soto blasted two home runs out of Yankee Stadium. He became the third-youngest player in history to hit two home runs in a single game against the Yankees, with the other two potential Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Andruw Jones.

Youngest Players to Hit 2 HR in Game vs Yankees

19.180 Andruw Jones 10/20/1996 (G1 WS)

19.190 Ken Griffey Jr 5/30/1989

19.231 Juan Soto 6/13/2018 — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) June 14, 2018

All of that proves that Soto is special, regardless of what comes next. That’s underscored by the fact he might still be in Bachillerato, the Dominican version of high school, if he were still back home.

“I never thought that it would be like this, that it would go this well,” Soto recently told the Washington Post in Spanish. “I didn’t expect it to go like this.”

Neither did the Nationals, or the rest of Major League Baseball. His rise through the ranks and instant success in the big leagues is plenty powerful testament to that.