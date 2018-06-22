Judge tosses New York parent's lawsuit over basketball player's ejection

State Supreme Court Justice J. Scott Odorisi dismissed the case brought by a Red Creek parent that challenged Section V and state rules over player suspensions after an ejection, saying courts shouldn’t get involved with settling a “sporting squabble.”

“Courts are valuable tools to resolve disputes,” Odorisi wrote in his decision, which was released Thursday, “but they should not be transformed into a Replay Command Center or GameDay Central for every school, or even recreational, sporting squabble.”

Odorisi’s skepticism of the issue was clear during a hearing about this case on June 7, and he hammered home his point Thursday. He said court involvement would be impossible when you consider the number of games played daily around the Rochester area and so many calls by officials that could be questioned.

“Litigation of any and all referee calls would be disastrous to the orderly administration of the school sports system,” Odorisi wrote.

Odorisi also detailed procedural mistakes during the initial stages of the case, as parent Matt Wilbur was granted an injunction following his daughter’s ejection from a Feb. 24 Section V Class C1 quarterfinal game between Red Creek and Byron-Bergen.

Then-freshman guard Izzy Wilbur of Red Creek was ejected after a late-game incident. With her top-seeded team up double digits, Wilbur fouled her opponent as the B-B player attempted a fast-break layup. The players fell to the court and a referee standing a few feet away deemed that Wilbur committed an “intentional” and “disqualifying” foul. It appeared that Wilbur kicked her opponent.

