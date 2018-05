Julian Strawther

School: Liberty (Las Vegas)

Position: Forward

Height: 6-7

Weight: 190

College: Undecided

After a strong high school season in which he posted 24 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists a game, the athletic wing has continued to produce, posting 14.2 points and 5.5 rebounds on a loaded Las Vegas Prospects team in the Nike EYBL.