Four-star safety Julius Irvin picks Washington ahead of USC, Notre Dame

Washington’s last two postseason football performances haven’t gone as coach Chris Peterson would have liked. It’s a good thing recruiting has.

On Wednesday, the Huskies added a major piece to their class of 2018, with Anaheim (Calif.) Servite safety Julius Irvin committing to Washington ahead of finalists USC and Notre Dame, not to mention a handful of scholarships from many of the nation’s other top programs.

This is For,

My FAMILY

My HAPPINESS

MYSELF.

☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️

NEXT CHAPTER… #DeathRow 🥀 pic.twitter.com/Lu2CdQtO0o — Julius Irvin (@kalotasi) February 1, 2018

“What made U-Dub the pick for me was the family environment,” Irvin told 247Sports following his commitment. “It’s a place that I’ll be happy at, above everything else. I fit in very well there.

“Coach Jimmy Lake is more than just a coach to me. He’s been giving me advice about more than just football. He broke down my game to me even before I showed interest. He’s always been in my corner, regardless of what school I picked. That was huge for me. I know he had my back no matter where I ended up.”

Irvin is considered the nation’s No. 12-ranked safety and a top-155 overall prospect. He’s a potential game-changer for any program, but particularly Washington, which has two other defensive back commits in the current class. Still, Irvin would be the top-ranked member of the incoming defensive backs and could be leaned on to contribute early in Seattle.