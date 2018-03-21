Junior high coach accused of sexually exploiting 13-year-old girl

A rural Iowa assistant junior high football and track coach was arrested Sunday and charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee.

Evan Michael Genter, 28, is accused of kissing and touching the clothed inner thigh, butt and breast area of a 13-year-old girl in the Glidden-Ralston School District, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint alleges his conduct showed “a pattern or practice or scheme” to sexually exploit the young teen, a felony charge.

Genter was booked in jail and released on a $5,000 bond. He next appears in court April 5, according to a bond agreement filed in court.

Genter could not be reached for comment.

In addition to coaching Genter worked as a night custodian, cleaning areas that served preschool through grade 12.

Genter was employed at the district from August 2015 through March 12, when he resigned.

“These charges are obviously very concerning,” Superintendent Kreg Lensch said.

Lensch declined to comment on specifics, but said the district followed its policy and procedures in responding to complaints received about Genter.

“The safety and welfare of our students is the district’s number one priority and the district is committed to cooperating fully with law enforcement regarding this matter,” he said.

