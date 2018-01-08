Georgia signee Justin Fields and Alabama signee Eyabi Anoma weigh in on national title

ORLANDO – In preparation for tonight’s national title game we checked in with the highest ranked 2018 recruit for Georgia, Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.) quarterback Justin Fields, and the highest ranked 2018 recruit for Alabama, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) defensive end Eyabi Anoma, to get their takes on how the game would play out.

Here’s their analysis.

Justin Fields’ take: “Georgia will win if we execute on defense and execute on offense and keep Jalen Hurts in the pocket. We can’t let him get out of the pocket! On top of that, we have to establish the run so Jake (Fromm) will have the play-action. If we don’t establish the run, Jake’s gonna have a hard time passing the ball. We’ve gotta be very physically up front with them too. Also, Bama has the best defensive backs in the country so that will be an adjustment, but I think we’ll be able to get it done.”

Score prediction: 24-20

Eyabi Anoma’s take: “First off, I can’t see Alabama losing two games in one year, period. I mean, come on, this is the (Nick) Saban era. We’re not losing two in one year. Coach Saban will have the guys prepared and really fired up. We just have too much manpower for Georgia. We’re too aggressive for them up front. Their front line is not stronger than our front line. I think the bottom line is that we just want it more. Did you see that chip we played with against Clemson? No one in the country can beat us right now.”

Score prediction: 30-0

