No. 1 QB Justin Fields 'only at 80 percent,' plans to decide on early enrollment soon

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The bad news for Georgia fans hoping to get a glimpse of their future quarterback Justin Fields in the Under Armour All-America Game Thursday (6 p.m., EST, ESPNU) is that the 6-foot-2 gunslinger will be sidelined nursing a broken finger.

The good news is that, clearly, Fields hasn’t missed a beat in the three months that he’s been out.

As a last minute addition to the Skills Competition on Tuesday, Fields managed to finish second racking up 250 points behind Stanford signee Jack West.

“It felt good to be out there competing in something,” Fields said. “I only started throwing the ball again last week so to be able to get a few good throws in was fun.”

Fields estimates that he’s “only at about 80 percent” right now, but said that hasn’t halted his fun this week.

“I’ve been having a good time training and hanging out with the guys,” Fields said. “I am working to get back to 100 percent.”

Before then, Fields will have yet another decision to make, this time on whether he’ll enroll early at Georgia or finish his senior year at Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.) and lace ‘em up on the baseball diamond.

Fields, a middle infield prospect, is building serious MLB Draft buzz after competing in the prestigious Perfect Game showcase in Fort Myers, Fla., last summer.

Fields said he plans to make a decision on his future next week after he talks with his family, but, for now, he’s solely focused on “enjoying this experience.”

“Even though I’m not playing in the game, this is something that I’ll never experience again,” Fields said. “I’m just thinking about right now. The rest will take care of itself.”

