Satterfield, daughter of NBA player, helps Christ the King to win in Hoophall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.) junior guard Kaelynn Satterfield’s first shot attempt Friday, a short jumper in the lane, missed everything and all she had to show for her first-quarter effort was a made free throw.

SCHEDULE: 2018 Spalding Hoophall Classic

Once she started playing defense, however, everything fell together. She finished with 16 points with three assists and four steals in three quarters of play as the sixth-ranked Royals (12-0) defeated Enfield, Conn., 70-51 in the Spalding Hoophall Classic.

POLLL: Which is the top game Friday at Hoophall Classic

Satterfield is the daughter of New York City streetball legend Kenny Satterfield, a Rice High star who played two years in the NBA.

“She’s got that same drive, but he was a pure shooter,” Christ the King coach Bob Mackey said. “His catch and shoot was just insane. He was so quick, he was Kenny Jet. Skinny as a rail and lightning fast. She’s more like her mom, who was a power forward and much stronger. She’s got a little bit of both.”

Satterfield may be a stockier than her father, but she’s definitely learning from him.

RELATED: 10 most memorable moments at Hoophall Classic

“My shot is coming to me now,” she said. “I worked on it really hard over the summer. I work out with my dad a lot, on the little things, like ballhandling and shooting. Sometimes, I get myself going a little late and I need to start as soon as the ball tips off. That’s not my best (defense), but I can definitely do better than that.”

Satterfield, a 6-foot guard, is getting interest from Big Ten, ACC and Big East schools, but she’s only one of several Division I prospects on the Royals’ roster. Sophomore 6-4 center Natalija Marshall was the team’s MVP in the game with 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks and the Royals’ bench outscored the Eagles 17-0.

“There is not really a weak link in the group,” Mackey said. “Everyone can play. I just need a little more out of some of them. I was a little frustrated. I thought we didn’t come out as intense we needed to. We have had slow starts the whole season.”