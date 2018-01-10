Kansas City man after arrest at JV girls basketball game: 'I regret punching the ref in the face'

There are things to do at a high school sporting event, and things to avoid. For example: do cheer for your team. Do not heckle the opposition. Do offer opposing parents and family members good luck and best wishes.

Most importantly, don’t punch anyone. Especially the referee.

Somewhere along the line, 21-year-old Dwan Marshall Jr. missed the memo. According to the Kansas City Star, while watching his younger sister participate in a junior varsity basketball game for Raytown South, Marshall Jr. became enraged with the referee. Then, after 33-year-old official Dallas Bryant threatened to eject him from the premises, Marshall Jr. punched him in the back of the head.

No, really.

Marshall Jr. was arrested on charges of assault and disorderly conduct by an off duty police officer —Raytown Police Det. Larry Jackson — who was working security at the game. It didn’t take long for Marshall Jr. to both own up to what he had done, and regret it.

“I regret punching the ref in the face,” Jackson said Marshall Jr. remarked in a statement following his arrest. “It was an emotional response. I shouldn’t have done it. I’m sorry.”