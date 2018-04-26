Katy, Hurricane still 1-2 in Super 25 softball rankings

Katy (Texas) kept its win streak going, and stayed in the No. 1 spot in the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll for a third consecutive week.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

The Tigers defeated Mayde Creek, 10-6, for their 19th straight victory, and have now won their last seven games by a combined 91-7 margin.

Hurricane (W. Va.) stayed unbeaten to remain second in the rankings, but Johnson (San Antonio) suffered its first loss, 4-2 at Austin, to slip from third to No. 8, which allowed the five teams below the Jaguars to each gain one spot apiece.

Similarly, the teams in positions 9-15 all surged three places this week, ahead of No. 16 Orange Lutheran (Calif.), No. 17 Norco (Calif.) and No. 18 Cibola (Yuma, Ariz.), which all slipped seven spots following losses.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25.