Katy stays No. 1, five newcomers enter Super 25 softball rankings

Katy (Texas) kept rolling and remained in the No. 1 spot in the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball poll for a second consecutive week.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

The Tigers routed Morton Ranch and Tompkins by a combined score of 25-5 and have now won 18 straight. Next up is a home game Friday against Mayde Creek.

Fellow Texas school Keller didn’t fare as well, losing a 12-11 road slugfest at Timber Creek, following a lopsided 15-0 victory over Weatherford to fall from second to No. 8, while Hurricane (W. Va.), Johnson (San Antonio) and Neshoba Central (Miss.) all kept winning to move up one place apiece and round out the first four.

Three losses by Bishop O’Connell (Va.) and two by North Davidson (N.C.) dropped those teams out of the sixth and seventh spots they held last week. That allowed the eight teams behind them to move up. Undefeated poll newcomer Center Grove (Ind.) jumps into the mix this week at No. 14.

The other three teams making their 2018 poll debut are No. 18 Freedom (Calif.), No. 19 Barrington (Ill.) and No. 22 Marist (Chicago). Meanwhile, No. 25 Oakleaf (Fla.) returns to the rankings for the first time since week three.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25.

