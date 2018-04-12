Katy takes over top spot in latest Super 25 softball rankings

Katy (Texas) kept up its winning ways and benefited from Los Alamitos’ (Calif.) first loss of the season to take over the No. 1 spot in the latest USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll.

The Tigers routed Seven Lakes, 12-1, on Friday to run its win streak to 13 straight. They have outscored their last seven opponents, 86-7, including a home-and-away sweep of Seven Lakes by a combined 25-5 margin.

Los Alamitos, meanwhile, dropped to 10th in the rankings despite four straight wins since being edged 3-2 by unranked Mater Dei Catholic last Thursday. The Griffins had been the top team the past eight weeks, including the last two rankings of 2017.

Keller (Texas) won twice to take over the No. 2 position, while unbeaten schools Hurricane (W. Va.), Johnson (San Antonio), Neshoba Central (Miss.), Bishop O’Connell (Va.) and North Davidson (N.C.) all jumped ahead of teams that lost last week.

Fellow California schools Orange Lutheran and Norco joined Los Alamitos in the middle of the pack of this week’s rankings at No. 11 and 12, respectively, following their second losses. Three wins each, meanwhile, advanced Hamilton (Ariz.) to eighth and Eagle (Id.) to ninth.

New Jersey’s Donovan Catholic makes the rankings for the first time this season at No. 21 after an unbeaten start, and fellow unbeaten East Carter (Ky.) debuts at 23rd, just ahead of the other poll newcomer Chiles (Fla.).

Florida schools Immaculate Heart Academy, Land O’ Lakes and Pembroke Pines dropped out this week.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25.