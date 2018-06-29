No. 1 overall recruit DE Kayvon Thibodeaux names his top five schools

Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, the nation’s top overall recruit for the 2019 class, exclusively told USA TODAY High School Sports on Friday night that he’s narrowed his list of college choices to five.

After a stellar sophomore campaign at Los Angeles public school power Dorsey, Thibodeaux transferred north of the city to Oaks Christian, a power in its own right that has sent nearly a dozen alumni to the NFL since opening in 2000, including former USA TODAY Offensive Player of the Year Jimmy Clausen.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound pass-rushing virtuoso was virtually unblockable off the edge, racking up 20 sacks, 44 hurries and 28 total tackles for loss over 15 games. He also defended six passes and forced three fumbles, recovering two which was enough to land him on the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Defensive Second Team as a junior.

