Keion Brooks

School: North Side (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

Position: Forward

Height:6-9

Weight:185

College: Undecided

Brooks is a versatile forward who averaged 23 points and 8.6 rebounds a game for the Redskins this high school season. He’s nearly matching that production for the Indy Heat (23.2 points and 7.7 rebounds) this spring in the Nike EYBL.